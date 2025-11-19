Arn Anderson Talks Son Brock Going for MLW Championship & Business Today

Arn Anderson has made his fair share of big matches and moments in Charleston, South Carolina. However, come MLW x Don Gato live special 8 p.m. ET on November 20 he hopes it is son Brock Anderson who makes history. The son of the Hall of Famer challenges MLW Champion Mads Krule Krugger in a Bunkhouse match.

“I’m going to be there,” said Anderson. “At 67 years old, I’m certainly not a factor in the match. But I’m going to be out there to give him some advice as the match is going on. I’m going to coach him up during the match. That’s what I can bring to the table. He kind of wanted that. I think he just needs some motivation because this is by far the biggest match he has ever had. It’s for their champions, which I don’t think anyone in the world would call that shot. Brock as world champion of MLW. Who knows? We’ll see. I know it won’t be for lack of trying.”

Brock will take center stage for the marquee match. This comes after the second generation performer has largely been working alongside CW Anderson. The experience learning under the well-traveled veteran has been invaluable.

“CW is such a generous guy,” Arn added. “When I asked him to team with Brock, he had all the right answers. He had my respect already from his years being a veteran and working his butt off. All that. He looked at Brock after talking to him a couple of times, and he realized what a nice human being Brock is. How respectful of the business he is, and respectful of any company that would use him. MLW has been generous and kind with using Brock and CW. We’re just trying to make sure there is no nepotism in anyone’s mind. Brock is going to earn his way as Brock Anderson. Not as Arn’s kid. That’s the goal and the way it should be.”

The father-son dynamic for Arn and Brock goes beyond that when it comes to the pro wrestling ring. Then it’s mentor to mentee.

“The first thing I ask him after a match is what he thinks before I tell him anything I think,” Arn said, explaining his approach. “What did you think? I get his opinion on some stuff. I go okay, you’re right or wrong and here’s why. But let’s think about it a different way. What if you did this? It’s not more of talking down to him, telling him what to do. It’s a suggestion. I never tell him not to do something unless I have an option because that’s not fair. “I have 42 years of experience versus the four or five he has been in the business total. I think I have a pretty good grasp on today’s business and could advise him but he has to do the fighting and he knows that. He is going to make his way up the food chain or is not it’s going to be on his ability. There is no nepotism involved. He is going to earn everything he gets because that is what this business is supposed to be.”

The Four Horsemen legend is excited to attend the MLW live special and get a birdseye view of the roster. He appreciates the variety of the brand.

“There are some veterans, some rookies, a lot of luchadores that are incredibly talented,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t even picture the stuff they do, much less perform it. There is just a real melting pot of talent. You have guys like Killer Kross and Matt Riddle. That’s one I’m interested in. I’ll learn something from that match. Those guys are so good. Kruger is a monster. You have to figure out how you take a monster down. It’s a whole different deal. The Skyscrapers I’ve had some experiences in the past working with [Bishop Dyer]. He is as talented a big man as you’d find. The Good Brothers are friends of mine. There are a lot of people I’m going to be paying attention to that night. It’s just a good blend of different stuff.”

Although Anderson remains a fan, he isn’t of the oversaturation seen within the pro wrestling broadcasting landscape. In some respects, it’s an embarrassment of riches. In others, less could mean more.

“I think in general social media and everything, streaming, you name it and all the different shows on Netflix, you name it. No matter what the company is, I feel like it is overflooded, too much content,” he said. “When it’s that regular, unless you’re some genius where you’re living in a mountain somewhere that hasn’t shown itself yet, you can’t come up with fresh stuff every show every week. It’s just too much. Nobody can figure out how to keep that interesting. I think I heard somewhere that SmackDown’s going back to three hours. Well, I wish everyone success. MLW number one because that’s where Brock is, and I want Brock’s company to lead the way, but god almighty, too much is too much.”

Fans in Charleston will also have a chance to meet Anderson. Being in Horsemen country always brings back memories for the Hall of Famer. A lot of history-making moments with many having Bob Caudle on the call.The 95-year-old beloved voice of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling recently passed away.

“‘In ‘85 I got to Charlotte, and he was doing the commentary at that time,” Anderson recalled. “He had such a distinct classy voice. It was definitive. The real good announcers like Bob, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross and Gordon Solie, when they were doing commentary you wouldn’t have to be looking at the tv you knew who that was. It was such a distinct voice. He was such a classy guy and so respectful of the business. He gained respect from all of the talent, everybody loved and appreciated Bob Caudle. He is going to be missed. One of the true gentlemen of the business. You can’t replace him.”

Outside his in-ring career, Anderson made an impact behind the scenes over the years as a producer. From WCW to WWE, he helped talent young or old. Among those top superstars Anderson worked with was John Cena.