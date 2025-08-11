Danny McBride Brings Don Gato Tequila Character to Major League Wrestling

Actor and comedian Danny McBride is set to make a unique crossover into professional wrestling. According to Variety, McBride is bringing his Don Gato tequila brand character to Major League Wrestling’s upcoming Charleston showcase.

The event, titled “MLW x Don Gato: Lucha de los Muertos,” will take place November 20 in Charleston and marks the first time Major League Wrestling has held an event in the South Carolina city. The show will broadcast live in the United States via beIN SPORTS and stream worldwide on MLW’s YouTube channel.

While McBride won’t actually compete in the ring, he’ll appear to promote his boutique tequila brand through the Don Gato character. The integration represents what may be the first time an actor has played a character associated with their alcohol brand within professional wrestling.

“Don Gato was reluctant to enter the ring after the injuries he sustained spear fishing in Cambodia this summer,” McBride said. “But through my charm and constant nagging, I was able to get him on board. You’re welcome, Charleston. I am beyond psyched that he will bring his tequila and cool times to the MLW event here in the Holy City.”

The collaboration comes as Major League Wrestling continues expanding its entertainment partnerships. Earlier this year, the promotion named actor Paul Walter Hauser as executive producer, and Hauser is scheduled to compete during the Charleston event.

MLW owner Court Bauer praised the partnership, stating: “Thanks to Danny McBride for going the extra mile — turns out Don Gato Tequila is a hell of a negotiator. MLW and Don Gato Tequila are the ultimate super team-up, and Charleston — with its deep roots in wrestling — is where our story in the South takes hold.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 19 at 10 a.m. Eastern through Ticketmaster and MLWGo.com, starting at $15.