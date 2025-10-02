Danny McBride Expanding MLW Role as Production Ramps Up for Weekly Series

Major League Wrestling is significantly expanding its production capabilities and on-air talent roster, with actor Danny McBride’s existing partnership taking on a more prominent role.

SEScoops has learned that McBride will become a regular fixture on MLW broadcasts going forward, with his Don Gato character featured in ongoing vignettes throughout programming. The expanded presence also includes McBride’s Don Gato Tequila being served at upcoming MLW events.

The increased visibility for McBride coincides with major behind-the-scenes developments at the promotion. MLW is actively staffing up its post-production team amid rumors of a new weekly series project in development. Sources indicate the promotion is currently seeking backstage correspondents specifically for the rumored weekly programming.

McBride, known for his work on HBO’s “Eastbound & Down” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” has maintained a relationship with MLW through his Don Gato character. The expanded role suggests MLW is leveraging McBride’s mainstream entertainment credibility as the promotion positions itself for a programming upgrade.

The simultaneous production expansion and talent search strongly indicate MLW is preparing for a significant increase in content output. While the promotion has not officially confirmed plans for a weekly series, the infrastructure buildout and elevated star power point to ambitious expansion plans in the works.