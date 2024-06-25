MLW Appoints David Marquez As The Head Of Production

MLW is making moves and that includes long-time pro wrestling personality David Marquez.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Major League Wresling has hired Marquez as their new Head of Production. Not only that, but there are plans in place for MLW to hire former WWE and TNA producer, David Sahadi.

David Marquez has recently re-emerged on MLW programming as a backstage interviewer, both while having sold-out shows in Chicago and Atlanta. Previously, Marquez appeared as a personality on NWA and was the promoter of CWF Hollywood in California.

Sapp also noted that the company plans to make production changes that happen to include a TV truck starting this July.

David Marquez Adds To The Evolution Of MLW

MLW has found success hitting the road once again after having extended stays in Philadelphia, a trend that greatly began during the global pandemic. The company has lost big names such as Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu, but has made an effort to build new stars such as Alex Kane, Matthew Justice, One Called Manders, Janai Kai, Rickey Shane Page and AKIRA.

MLW CEO Court Bauer also has brought veteran names into the fold including their first-ever World Champion, Satoshi Kojima and NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. They’ve also brought back Matt Riddle, who notoriously got a lot of his early pro wrestling work under the MLW banner. Riddle was the recent winner of Battle Riot VI and will have a future World Title shot down the line whenever he chooses, but before that he will take on Sami Callihan this July at their next PPV, Blood & Thunder.

Along with Riddle, Major League Wrestling has been the wrestling promotion to introduce big names to the wrestling world. MJF, Swerve Strickland as well as the aforementioned Hammerstone and Fatu all cut a great deal of their teeth under the MLW banner.