Hammerstone Slams ‘Morbidly Obese’ Fan Over Steroids Claim

Alex Hammerstone has hit back at a fan’s claim that he uses steroids and has taken aim at the fan’s size and alleged use of AI. On social media, Jared Armstrong tagged OSW Review and said that Hammerstone was a “roidy magoo candidate,” alluding to the popular podcast’s annual awards, which includes an award for wrestlers who appear to be on steroids.

This earned a rebuttal by Hammerstone. On his Instagram Stories, the former MLW World Champion didn’t hold back.

“You literally can’t even make this stuff up. A stranger comes to my page to drop hate comments unprovoked… meanwhile, he’s morbidly obese but fantasizes so much about being in shape that he creates AI pictures of himself as muscular. So of course, anyone who actually did more than Photoshop themselves — it’s just because of steroids.”

Hammerstone is best known for his time in MLW, where, in addition to his World Title reign, he held the National Openweight title for 866 days. More recently, Hammerstone had been part of TNA’s roster but parted ways with the promotion in March 2025 and has since returned to MLW.

Steroids are far less common in wrestling, as the industry has evolved. While there was a time that only jacked-up individuals using steroids could dream of being the top star, wrestling rosters today are made of people of all shapes and sizes.

For Hammerstone, his physique instantly sets him apart from others. And according to the MLW star, every pound of muscle is 100% naturally made.