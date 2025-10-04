Karrion Kross Returns to MLW: Former WWE Star Set for Lucha de los Muertos

Killer Kross is set to return to Major League Wrestling at their November 20 event, MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Lucha de los Muertos. The promotion announced his comeback through a video segment shown during MLW Slaughterhouse.

This marks Kross’s return to the promotion where he previously appeared during 2020 and 2022. His most recent MLW match was against Matt Cross in June 2022, and he also participated in that year’s Battle Riot match. Notably, he maintains a perfect record in one-on-one matches within the promotion.

Following the expiration of his WWE contract in August, Kross has been working various independent wrestling promotions, with appearances for Game Changer Wrestling, DEFY Wrestling, and WrestlePro, among others.