Killer Kross vs. Matt Riddle Set for MLW’s November 20 Charleston Event

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between former training partners Killer Kross and Matt Riddle for the MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Special on Thursday, November 20 at the Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, South Carolina.

The bout marks Kross’ first MLW appearance in three years. The imposing fighter enters with significant momentum in 2025, having released a critically acclaimed book while becoming one of wrestling’s top merchandise sellers and most sought-after free agents. Kross will be accompanied by Scarlett Bordeaux.

His opponent, current MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle, has undergone a dramatic transformation this year. Despite capturing the title early in 2025, Riddle’s year has been marked by controversy and a complete character shift. The once easygoing fighter has rebranded himself as the “Rude Dude,” embracing a darker, more unpredictable persona as his popularity has declined.

Both competitors share a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background from their training days together in Orlando gyms, setting up a technical showcase between two of the sport’s most dangerous fighters.

MLW President Cesar Duran called it “a fight that blurs the line between respect and rivalry. Once friends, will they still be after Charleston? Not that I care!”

The event will air live on MLW’s YouTube channel and beIN SPORTS at 7:30 PM ET, marking professional wrestling’s return to downtown Charleston for the first time in 32 years. Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster.