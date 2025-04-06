Matt Riddle Goes Back-to-Back, Wins MLW Battle Riot VII

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle proved his Battle Riot 2024 win was no fluke by winning this year’s massive match. Enntering at number 25, Riddle last eliminated Rob Van Dam, the #40 entrant to win the entire thing. Van Dam’s critical error came when he went up top for the five-star frog splash, giving Riddle the opportunity to throw him from the ring to win.

This win wasn’t just a big victory for Riddle but also a historic one. This year’s Battle Riot marked the first time in history that the MLW World Heavyweight Championship had been on the line in te match. Previously, the match had earned a wrestler a shot at the title. With his victory, Riddle has certainly proved that he deserves to be called the MLW World Heavyweight Champion.