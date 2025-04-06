Matt Riddle MLW
HomeNewsMLW
MLW

Matt Riddle Goes Back-to-Back, Wins MLW Battle Riot VII

by Thomas Lowson

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle proved his Battle Riot 2024 win was no fluke by winning this year’s massive match. Enntering at number 25, Riddle last eliminated Rob Van Dam, the #40 entrant to win the entire thing. Van Dam’s critical error came when he went up top for the five-star frog splash, giving Riddle the opportunity to throw him from the ring to win.

This win wasn’t just a big victory for Riddle but also a historic one. This year’s Battle Riot marked the first time in history that the MLW World Heavyweight Championship had been on the line in te match. Previously, the match had earned a wrestler a shot at the title. With his victory, Riddle has certainly proved that he deserves to be called the MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Kevin Owens Responds to Matt Riddle Calling Him & Sami Zayn ‘Very Difficult’ to Work With
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News