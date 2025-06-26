MJF Makes Surprise MLW Appearance To Continue AEW Feud

MJF has returned to his old stomping grounds.

The AEW star has been involved in a feud with CMLL’s Místico in recent weeks. He was part of a controversial segment with the Masked star during AEW’s recent visit to Arena Mexico, which even led to a fan attacking Maxwell after the show.

The two stars met once again to continue their rivalry this week, though the place for this interaction was one which people would not have expected.

Mistico was part of a segment at MLW Summer of the Beasts in New York City this Thursday night. He came out to address Ikuro Kwon of the Contra Unit at the show who he has been feuding with as well.

MJF Returns To MLW

Before the Luchador could say anything, the goon squad came out to attack him. Mistico was able to clear everyone out but he was then taken out by someone wearing a Contra mask.

Everyone thought this was Kwon at first, but the mystery star removed the Contra mask to reveal a Mistico mask underneath. Under the second mask was none other than MJF himself.

The former AEW Champion, who has long history in MLW, then cut a promo saying that he was not done with Mistico. Max claimed that he will beat the CMLL star within an inch of his life when they wrestle again.

While not confirmed, it’s likely that these two stars will face each other at the upcoming All In Texas PPV set for July 12.