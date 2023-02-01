MLW Announces BetOnline As Its New Sportsbook Partner

MLW sent in the following press release on Wednesday announcing BetOnline.ag as the promotion’s official sportsbook partner:

Los Angeles–Feb. 1, 2023– Major League Wrestling (MLW) – one of the fastest growing wrestling organizations in the world – today announced worldwide online gaming leader BetOnline.ag as the title sponsor and official sportsbook partner of the league.

This announcement comes on the heels of MLW’s landmark U.S. TV distribution deal with leading cable network REELZ, which will debut the new weekly flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, and reveal of the first-ever MLW action figures produced by BossFightShop featuring Alex Hammerstone, Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger in the past month.

“Sports gaming is embedded in all forms of sports and a partner like BetOnline goes hand-in-hand with MLW and our distinct combat sports product,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Just as they are a leader in the rapidly growing sports gaming space, MLW aims to lead in a time when pro wrestling has never been hotter, and we’re looking forward to all the ways this partnership will grow.”

“We are extremely thrilled to partner with Major League Wrestling this season,” Dave Mason, Brand Manager at BetOnline, said. “As a leading provider in the North American sports betting market, BetOnline is always eager to support initiatives that align with our product, and MLW is a burgeoning behemoth in the pro wrestling space.

“BetOnline’s sponsorship allows us to heavily engage with MLW’s rabid fanbase, bringing new and exciting entertainment and gambling products to its growing audience. We’ve been offering wrestling odds to U.S. customers for more than 15 years, and we’re excited to be part of MLW’s trailblazing entry into the industry.”

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; and MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.