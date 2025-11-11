MLW x Don Gato Launch Charity Merchandise for Charleston Animal Society

Major League Wrestling and Don Gato Tequila have unveiled a limited-edition merchandise collaboration that will benefit the Charleston Animal Society during MLW’s November 20th event at Charleston Music Hall.
The “MLW x Don Gato” merchandise line represents a new charitable initiative between the wrestling promotion and Danny McBride’s tequila brand, who are co-presenting the Charleston show. A portion of all proceeds from the merchandise sales will support the Charleston Animal Society’s work rescuing and protecting Lowcountry animals.
The exclusive merchandise will be available at the Charleston Music Hall event and through MLW’s online store for a limited time following the show.
“MLW x Don Gato isn’t just about incredible wrestling, it’s about celebrating Charleston’s energy, wrestling history and giving back to the community,” MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer said in a statement. “Partnering with Don Gato Tequila brings an extra dose of flavor and fun, and we’re proud to support the Charleston Animal Society with this merch collaboration.”
The merchandise collaboration adds a charitable component to the already-announced partnership between MLW and Don Gato Tequila for the Charleston debut show.
Limited tickets remain available for the November 20th event at Charleston Music Hall.
The MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Special, taking place on November 20, 2025, in Charleston, SC, will be streamed live on MLW’s YouTube channel and beIN Sports.
Confirmed Match Card
-
MLW World Middleweight Championship: Templario (c) vs. Guerrero Maya Jr.?
-
2025 Opera Cup Finals: Mistico vs. Volador Jr.?
-
MLW World Heavyweight Championship, Bunkhouse Match: Mads Krule Krugger (c) vs. Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson)?
-
Matt Riddle vs. Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux)?
-
MLW World Tag Team Championship: The Skyscrapers (Bishop Dyer & Donovan Dijak) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)?
-
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Priscilla Kelly?
-
Don Gato’s Gauntlet Match: Blue Panther & Hijo de Blue Panther vs. Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Felino & Felino Jr. vs. El Galeón Fantasma (Difunto & Barboza)?
-
Lightning Match (10-minute time limit): Diego Hill vs. Okumura vs. Stigma?