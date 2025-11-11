MLW x Don Gato Launch Charity Merchandise for Charleston Animal Society

Major League Wrestling and Don Gato Tequila have unveiled a limited-edition merchandise collaboration that will benefit the Charleston Animal Society during MLW’s November 20th event at Charleston Music Hall.

The “MLW x Don Gato” merchandise line represents a new charitable initiative between the wrestling promotion and Danny McBride’s tequila brand, who are co-presenting the Charleston show. A portion of all proceeds from the merchandise sales will support the Charleston Animal Society’s work rescuing and protecting Lowcountry animals.

The exclusive merchandise will be available at the Charleston Music Hall event and through MLW’s online store for a limited time following the show.

“MLW x Don Gato isn’t just about incredible wrestling, it’s about celebrating Charleston’s energy, wrestling history and giving back to the community,” MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer said in a statement. “Partnering with Don Gato Tequila brings an extra dose of flavor and fun, and we’re proud to support the Charleston Animal Society with this merch collaboration.”

The merchandise collaboration adds a charitable component to the already-announced partnership between MLW and Don Gato Tequila for the Charleston debut show.

Limited tickets remain available for the November 20th event at Charleston Music Hall.

The MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Special, taking place on November 20, 2025, in Charleston, SC, will be streamed live on MLW’s YouTube channel and beIN Sports.

Confirmed Match Card