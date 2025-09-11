MLW FIGHTLAND Brings Championship Action to Dallas This Saturday

MLW FIGHTLAND arrives in Dallas this Saturday, September 13, featuring multiple championship matches and a highly anticipated debut at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas. The event streams free on YouTube at 10pm ET and airs on beIN SPORTS.

World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle defends his title against Donovan Dijak in what promises to be their final confrontation. Riddle has held the championship since January, but Dijak has emerged as his most dangerous challenger. MLW President César Duran has declared this their definitive battle after previous encounters were marred by outside interference.

The vacant World Middleweight Championship will be decided when Templario faces Ikuro Kwon. The title became available after Místico’s departure, with controversy surrounding Kwon’s theft of the physical belt. Templario now seeks to restore honor to the championship.

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Shoko Nakajima puts her title on the line against the undefeated Yuki Kamifuku, who earned this opportunity after attacking the champion. The match represents a clash between two of Japan’s premier female wrestlers.

?? Blood. Chaos. Carnage. ??

Hammerstone vs. Matthew Justice in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH! This Saturday at #FIGHTLAND… there are no rules, no mercy, no escape.



Watch on beIN SPORTS & YouTube.



?? Limited tickets: https://t.co/AT3VssGecJ @alexhammerstone @ThrashJustice pic.twitter.com/kdgeyNUZGu — MLW (@MLW) September 10, 2025

Violence takes center stage as Alex Hammerstone battles Matthew Justice in a Texas Death Match. Their rivalry intensified when Justice cost Hammerstone a title opportunity this summer.

We’ll also see Shotzi Blackheart back in action against Alejandra Quintanilla.

The Opera Cup tournament begins with two opening round matches: Último Guerrero versus Esfinge, and Zandokan Jr. against Blue Panther Jr.

ICYMI: The 2025 Opera Cup ? continues this Saturday when Okumura meets @LondonFu during the TV taping portion of MLW FIGHTLAND!



?? https://t.co/AT3VssFGnb pic.twitter.com/sLwDJgaBSU — MLW (@MLW) September 11, 2025

The evening’s most intriguing element is the debut of Don Gato, the mysterious figure teased by César Duran and Salina de la Renta. His intentions remain unclear as Dallas awaits his arrival.

Amigos… @DonGatoTequila will be in the house this Saturday for MLW FIGHTLAND. ??



Hit up the concession stands and discover exclusive Don Gato cocktails. ?? Bold, smooth, unforgettable — drinks designed to hit as hard as the action in the ring. pic.twitter.com/6XZLhIvqX6 — MLW (@MLW) September 10, 2025

Tickets start at $10 through MLWDallas.com, with doors opening at 7pm CT.