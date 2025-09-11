MLW FIGHTLAND Brings Championship Action to Dallas This Saturday

MLW FIGHTLAND arrives in Dallas this Saturday, September 13, featuring multiple championship matches and a highly anticipated debut at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas. The event streams free on YouTube at 10pm ET and airs on beIN SPORTS.
World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle defends his title against Donovan Dijak in what promises to be their final confrontation. Riddle has held the championship since January, but Dijak has emerged as his most dangerous challenger. MLW President César Duran has declared this their definitive battle after previous encounters were marred by outside interference.
The vacant World Middleweight Championship will be decided when Templario faces Ikuro Kwon. The title became available after Místico’s departure, with controversy surrounding Kwon’s theft of the physical belt. Templario now seeks to restore honor to the championship.
Women’s World Featherweight Champion Shoko Nakajima puts her title on the line against the undefeated Yuki Kamifuku, who earned this opportunity after attacking the champion. The match represents a clash between two of Japan’s premier female wrestlers.
Violence takes center stage as Alex Hammerstone battles Matthew Justice in a Texas Death Match. Their rivalry intensified when Justice cost Hammerstone a title opportunity this summer.
We’ll also see Shotzi Blackheart back in action against Alejandra Quintanilla.
The Opera Cup tournament begins with two opening round matches: Último Guerrero versus Esfinge, and Zandokan Jr. against Blue Panther Jr.
The evening’s most intriguing element is the debut of Don Gato, the mysterious figure teased by César Duran and Salina de la Renta. His intentions remain unclear as Dallas awaits his arrival.
Tickets start at $10 through MLWDallas.com, with doors opening at 7pm CT.