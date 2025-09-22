MLW Fury Road ’25 Preview: Krule Defends Against Dyer, Opera Cup Continues This Saturday

Major League Wrestling presents MLW Fury Road ’25 this Saturday, September 27 at 10pm ET, featuring a two-hour special on beIN SPORTS and MLW’s YouTube channel.

Main Event: Champion vs. Destroyer

Newly crowned MLW World Heavyweight Champion Mads Krule Krugger faces Bishop Dyer in a non-title encounter. Both competitors have established themselves as dominant forces in MLW’s heavyweight division.

The broadcast will also feature Alex Hammerstone’s first comments since his chair attack on Krugger following the title change. Hammerstone is expected to address his actions and intentions moving forward.

Opera Cup 2025 Tournament Advances

Three opening round matches in the prestigious Opera Cup tournament are scheduled:

Austin Aries vs. KUSHIDA marks the first meeting between the veteran Aries and the Japanese technical specialist. Both competitors bring extensive international experience to the tournament.

Titan vs. Volador Jr. pits two established lucha libre stars against each other in what should showcase high-flying Mexican wrestling at its finest.

Paul London vs. Okumura rounds out the Opera Cup action, with the unpredictable London facing the two-time MLW World Tag Team Champion.

Additional Matches Set

The women’s division will be represented as Shotzi Blackheart meets Alejandra Quintanilla in singles competition.

A six-man tag team match features the legendary Atlantis and Blue Panther teaming with rookie Diego Hill to face El Galeón Fantasma’s trio of Zandokan Jr., Difunto, and Barboza.

Two-time MLW World Champion Satoshi Kojima returns for a lightning match against Mr. Thomas.

Developing Storylines

CONTRA Unit has reportedly identified a new target, with the reveal promised during the broadcast.

MLW President Cesar Duran and Salina de la Renta are scheduled to appear alongside Don Gato to discuss upcoming plans for the promotion.

MLW Fury Road ’25 airs Saturday, September 27 at 10pm ET on beIN SPORTS and streams free on MLW’s YouTube channel at Youtube.com/MLW.