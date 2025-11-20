MLW Moving Company Headquarters to Charleston, SC

Major League Wrestling is relocating its headquarters from Westchester, New York to Charleston, South Carolina, company President Court Bauer announced Monday night, according to the Charleston Post and Courier.

“Charleston isn’t just hosting Major League Wrestling anymore — it’s home,” Bauer stated, marking a significant shift for the wrestling promotion founded in 2002. The move represents a strategic embrace of wrestling’s Southern roots and Charleston’s growing business sector.

“Charleston has real wrestling lineage, and it also has one of the strongest, healthiest business sectors in the country right now. The city is booming — tech, hospitality, entertainment — everything is on the rise,” Bauer explained. “That kind of ecosystem is exactly what MLW wants to be part of.”

The former WWE writer emphasized Charleston’s unique position in wrestling history, citing its connections to Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. “The South is where the soul of wrestling lives — it’s where the sport hit harder, where gold and glory mattered, and where wrestling was a combat sport before anyone used that term,” Bauer said.

Beyond nostalgia, Bauer sees economic opportunity in the relocation. “We’re bringing production, creative and live-event jobs to Charleston. We’re proud to join Charleston’s growing entertainment and sports community,” he noted, adding that MLW events already drive tourism with fans “staying in local hotels, eating at local restaurants, supporting local businesses.”

The company is currently finalizing its specific Lowcountry location. “We’re not just setting up an office; we’re planting roots. Charleston will be our hub, our production base and the launchpad for everything we do going forward,” Bauer stated.

The headquarters announcement coincides with tonight’s MLW x Don Gato event at Charleston Music Hall, the city’s first downtown wrestling show in 32 years.