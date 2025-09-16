MLW News: Fightland Fallout, Hammerstone Banged Up

MLW Fightland did strong business this past weekend, with merch sales way up from the last time they were in the Dallas market. MLW returns to the area on January 10, 2026, for Kings of Colosseum. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

COMPLETE CHAOS!@AtrocityKrule may have captured the MLW World Title last night, but there was no post-match celebration thanks to a pissed-off @DijakFYE and chair-wielding @alexhammerstone!#MLWFightland Replay ?? https://t.co/xLsUDPoTK4 pic.twitter.com/ifgye9axgX — MLW (@MLW) September 15, 2025

Alex Hammerstone got a small chunk of a table in his bicep this past weekend during his Texas Deathmatch win over Matthew Justice. He received medical attention but won’t miss any ring time. He’ll be in MLW on a CMLL-affiliated show in Mexico later this month.

Shoko Nakajima vs. HIMAWARI has been signed for MLW Slaughterhouse from Long Beach, California on October 4, 2025.

MLW World Tag Team Champions Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak recently had their belts restored and repainted. The Skyscrapers have been champions since June 26, 2025, when they defeated Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) at MLW Summer of the Beasts from New York City.