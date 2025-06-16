MLW Releases Multiple Talents

Major League Wrestling has released several contracted talents in a strategic move to refresh its roster. According to a report from PWInsider, the promotion is making room to bring in new, higher-profile free agents.

The report states that MLW opted to release wrestlers who were not being featured in immediate creative plans, allowing them to seek opportunities elsewhere rather than remaining under deals with no direction.

“Rather than hold talents who may not be used regularly to deals, MLW has released a number of talents in order to allow them to pursue other opportunities, even if they had time left on their deals,” a source told PWInsider.

Among those confirming their departures are former MLW Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo and Psycho Samurai.

“I am extremely grateful to have spent the last few years developing under Major League Wrestling,” Exo wrote in a statement. “The God Queen was a concept many doubted but she has proven to be the living embodiment of what it means to bet on yourself and chase your dreams.”

Psycho Samurai also confirmed his free agency on social media, writing, “Thanks for the memories, MLW… I’m a pro wrestler. Japanese King of the Deathmatch like Cactus Jack. Only one of me.”

This roster shake-up comes as the 30- and 90-day no-compete clauses for many recently released WWE talents are expiring, flooding the market with new talent that MLW may be looking to sign.