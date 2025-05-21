MLW War Chamber Returns June 7

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced the return of one of wrestling’s most feared structures with MLW: WAR CHAMBER ’25, set to air Saturday, June 7 at 10PM ET on beIN SPORTS and streaming free worldwide on the official MLW YouTube channel.

The signature War Chamber structure is constructed of carbon steel wrapped in barbed wire with no escape and no disqualifications, designed specifically for all-out warfare.

Matches announced for the event:

War Chamber Match: Matthew Justice, Alex Kane, Mr. Thomas, and Paul London vs. The Rogue Horsemen (Bobby Fish, CW Anderson, Brock Anderson, & BRG)

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Shoko Nakajima (c) vs. Delmi Exo

International Tag Team Showcase: CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) vs. Dark Panther & Blue Panther Jr.

Lightning Match: Myron Reed vs. Ariel Dominguez

The event will also feature appearances by The Filthy Bros (Matt Riddle and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor), Donovan Dijak, Místico, CONTRA Unit, and more.

Fans can watch the event on June 7 at 10PM ET on beIN SPORTS or stream it for free on YouTube.com/@MLW.