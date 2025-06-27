WWE Alum Win MLW World Tag Team Titles At Summer Of The Beasts

Being released from WWE is rarely a fun experience, but two Superstars have wasted little time in making a splash outside the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. At MLW’s Summer of the Beasts event that aired live on YouTube, World Tag Team Champions Magnus and Rugido were set to defend their titles against mystery opponents.

Those opponents? The pairing of duo of Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer, f.k.a. Baron Corbin. The WWE alum, collectively known as The Skyscrapers, bested the champions to capture the gold.

This marks the first reign of Dyer and Dijak as MLW World Tag Team Champions, and the 16th team to win the titles. Now, the Skyscrapers join notable former champions including the Lucha Brothers, the Von Erichs, MJF, and Lexis King.

Dijak left WWE in June 2024 while Dyer’s contract not being renewed ended his 12-year tenure under contract the following November. Now, both men are proving that they can stand tall outside WWE as the Skyscrapers have reached the top of MLW’s tag team division.