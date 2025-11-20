Watch: MLW x Don Gato Goes Live Tonight from Charleston

Major League Wrestling presents MLW x Don Gato tonight from the Charleston Music Hall, streaming live at 8pm ET on beIN SPORTS and right here at SEScoops by way of YouTube. The event marks Charleston’s first downtown wrestling show in 32 years.

The Good Brothers make their highly anticipated MLW in-ring debut, challenging The Skyscrapers (Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer) for the MLW World Tag Team Championships. “We’ve partied, gotten arrested, broke out of jail, and did it all over again in one night in Mexico with Don Gato… so we fit right in!” the duo stated about their arrival.

Scarlett returns to the ring for the first time in three years, facing MLW debutant Isla Dawn. The 2025 Opera Cup Finals sees Mistico battle Volador Jr. in the historic 1850 Charleston Music Hall, marking the first time in over 100 years the tournament finals occur on a theater stage.

Tonight’s Match Card:

MLW World Title (Bunkhouse Match): Mads Krule Krugger (c) vs. Brock Anderson w/ Arn Anderson

2025 Opera Cup Finals: Mistico vs. Volador Jr.

MLW World Tag Team Titles: The Skyscrapers (c) vs. The Good Brothers

MLW World Middleweight Title: Templario (c) vs. Guerrero Maya Jr.

Matt Riddle vs. Killer Kross w/ Scarlett

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Priscilla Kelly

Scarlett vs. Isla Dawn

Gato’s Gauntlet: Los Panthers vs. Los Felinos vs. Los Atlantis vs. El Galeón Fantasma

Lightning Match: Diego Hill vs. Okumura vs. Stigma

The Don Gato Tequila partnership adds exclusive cocktails, special merchandise with proceeds going to charity, and Vegas Sphere-inspired visuals to the presentation.

Danny McBride’s tequila brand promises to fuel what MLW bills as their “wildest night yet,” and the wait is nearly over.