Paul Walter Hauser ‘Excited’ After Being Added To MLW Roster

Actor-turned-pro-wrestler Paul Walter Hauser has been added to the Major League Wrestling (MLW) roster.

Hauser recently competed in MLW Battle Riot IV and seemingly impressed the management as he has now officially become a part of the roster. The New York-based promotion’s official X account announced that Paul Walter Hauser’s fighter bio is live on their official website.

Paul Walter Hauser shared his thoughts and said that he was “very excited” after being added to the MLW roster. He said:

“Very excited to be a part of the MLW roster!”

Very excited to be a part of the MLW roster! https://t.co/9tSQxDtks6 — Paul Walter Hauser (@PWHIsAWrestler) June 27, 2024

Paul Walter Hauser’s pro wrestling career

Paul Walter Hauser gained attention of the fans across the globe with his performances in popular TV roles. He has also been a part of several movies and series including “Inside Out 2” and “Cobra Kai” and even bagged a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award.

The Golden Globe winner transitioned into a pro wrestler after having a successful acting career. He made his pro wrestling debut last year. Hauser has made a handful of appearances at wrestling shows. He also appeared on an edition of AEW Dynamite where Jeff Jarrett and co. stole his Golden Globe Award.

Hauser has competed in seven matches in his pro wrestling career. Apart from MLW, the 37-year-old star has worked in Pro Wrestling Revolver, where he had the majority of his bouts. His recent match took place against Danhausen at REVOLVER Cage of Horrors 3 on June 22.

Popular wrestler and MLW alum Paul London has been helping Hauser with pro wrestling training and it seems Hauser is not stopping anytime soon.