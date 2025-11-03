Priscilla Kelly Returns to MLW, Targets Undefeated Shotzi at Charleston Special

After years away from Major League Wrestling, Priscilla Kelly is making her long-awaited return.. and she’s set her sights on undefeated star Shotzi.

The collision between the “unhinged” Kelly and the unbeaten Shotzi will take place on November 20 at the MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Special in Charleston, South Carolina. The match represents Kelly’s first appearance in MLW after an extended absence, with the promotion teasing her return with ominous messaging: “The shadows have returned.”

Kelly’s comeback opponent presents an immediate challenge, as Shotzi enters the bout with an unblemished record. The stylistic contrast between the unpredictable Kelly and the dominant Shotzi sets up a compelling clash for MLW’s return to downtown Charleston — the promotion’s first show in the city’s downtown area in 32 years.

The matchup is positioned as part of a triple main event lineup for the live televised special, which will air on both YouTube and beIN SPORTS. MLW has framed the encounter with dramatic flair, promoting it as a battle that’s “going to get wicked.”

Tickets for the November 20 event start at just $15 and are available through Ticketmaster. The show marks a significant return for MLW to the Charleston market after more than three decades.

MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Special Card

The MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Special, scheduled for November 20, 2025, at Charleston Music Hall, features a highly anticipated lineup with major championship matches, debuts, and appearances by wrestling legends.

The Skyscrapers vs. The Good Brothers



Main Matches Announced

Matt Riddle vs. Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux): “Dream match” featuring two ex-WWE stars.

MLW World Tag Team Championship: The Skyscrapers (Donovan Dijak & Bishop Dyer) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows). Anderson and Gallows make their MLW debut in this title match.

2025 Opera Cup Finals: Mistico vs. Volador Jr. – Historic CMLL showdown for the prestigious Opera Cup trophy.

Shotzi vs. Priscilla Kelly: Shotzi’s undefeated streak versus the returning Priscilla Kelly.

Notable Appearances & Segments

Arn Anderson, Four Horsemen legend, will make a special live appearance and participate in a meet & greet segment at the event.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser is also scheduled to compete and appear live.

Other featured talents and personalities include Blue Panther, Brock Anderson, Cesar Duran, and Salina de la Renta.

The lineup makes MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Special one of the most stacked cards for MLW in 2025 and a must-watch for wrestling fans.