Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Isla Dawn Set for MLW’s Charleston Debut

Major League Wrestling has announced a high-profile women’s match for its MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Special on Thursday, November 20 at the Charleston Music Hall. Scarlett Bordeaux will face Isla Dawn in what marks both a historic return and a significant debut.

The bout represents Scarlett’s first MLW match in nearly three years, as the “Smoke Show” makes her long-awaited return to the promotion. Known for her hypnotic charisma and dangerous presence, Scarlett remains one of MLW’s most captivating performers.

Isla Dawn will be making her MLW debut in Charleston, stepping into the ring for the first time under the MLW banner. The Scottish wrestler released a video declaring her desire to compete, which caught the attention of Don Gato, the masked character representing Danny McBride’s tequila brand. Don Gato contacted MLW President Cesar Duran to make the match official.

The event also marks pro wrestling’s return to downtown Charleston for the first time in 32 years. Under MLW Vice President Salina de la Renta’s leadership, the women’s division continues expanding with world-class talent.

The show airs live on YouTube and beIN SPORTS at 8pm ET. Tickets start at $15 and are available at MLWGo.com and Ticketmaster.