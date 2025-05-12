Shotzi Blackheart Set for Wrestling Return Next Month

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has teased the arrival of former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart at their upcoming “Summer of the Beasts” event. The show is scheduled for June 26 at NYC’s Melrose Ballroom.

During MLW Azteca Lucha this past weekend from Chicago, the promotion aired a promotional vignette featuring imagery of a tank—Shotzi’s signature entrance prop—along with text reading: “June 26. Hearts Turn Black. The Warning SHOTZ Will Be Fired.”

This development comes shortly after Shotzi’s release from WWE in the company’s latest round of talent cuts.

The green-haired grappler had previously assured fans they would see her again soon, and this announcement appears to confirm her next destination in professional wrestling.

The June 26 event marks Shotzi’s first post-WWE appearance, giving fans an opportunity to see what’s next for the popular and distinctive performer.

MLW’s female roster includes Women’s World Champion Shoko Nakajima, Miyu Yamashita, Delmi Exo and Gigi Rey.

Shotzi Describes Her “Mind Numbing” Final Days with WWE