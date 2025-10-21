The Good Brothers Set for MLW Debut November 20 in Charleston

Major League Wrestling has announced that legendary tag team The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) will make their MLW debut at the MLW x Don Gato Tequila Live Special on November 20 at Charleston Music Hall/Thunder Studios Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The event will air live on the MLW YouTube channel and beIN SPORTS, with tickets starting at $15 at Ticketmaster.

The announcement follows a video released by Anderson and Gallows recounting a night of partying and chaos with Don Gato, culminating in the question: “Why don’t we do it again in Charleston?” MLW President Cesar Duran and Don Gato approved, making the debut official.

Their opponents for the debut match have not yet been announced.

Anderson and Gallows are three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions and World Tag League tournament winners. Anderson reached the finals of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s prestigious G1 Climax tournament. The duo also hosts the Talk’n Shop podcast, which originated on the MLW Radio Network.

The November 20 event marks the first professional wrestling show in downtown Charleston in 32 years. The card also features Killer Kross with Scarlett, Matt Riddle, Shotzi, Mistico, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Mads Krule Krugger, Donovan Dijak, Arn Anderson, and others.

The show begins at 7:30 PM ET, with pre-show meet and greets scheduled from 6:00-6:30 PM.

For more formation, visit Major League Wrestling’s official website at MLW.com.