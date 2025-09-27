Watch MLW Fury Road 2025, Match Preview

MLW Fury Road 2025 airs as a free two-hour special tonight, Saturday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET on both beIN SPORTS and MLW’s official YouTube channel.

The event features the newly crowned MLW World Heavyweight Champion Mads Krule Krugger clashing with Bishop Dyer, the start of the 2025 Opera Cup, and several high-profile singles and trios bouts.

Broadcast & How to Watch

Air time: Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET

Where: beIN SPORTS (cable/satellite) and MLW’s official YouTube channel

Free, worldwide stream

Watch Fury Road

Main Event & Storylines

Mads Krule Krugger (World Heavyweight Champion) vs. Bishop Dyer (Non-title match): This is Krugger’s first match since winning the title, and anticipation is high for how he’ll fare against another dominant powerhouse.

(Non-title match): This is Krugger's first match since winning the title, and anticipation is high for how he'll fare against another dominant powerhouse. Alex Hammerstone Breaks Silence: After attacking Krugger with a steel chair, Hammerstone's first public comments add intrigue to the night.

Opera Cup 2025 Opening Rounds

Austin Aries vs. KUSHIDA: First-ever meeting between the veteran Aries and Japan’s acclaimed junior heavyweight, KUSHIDA.

First-ever meeting between the veteran Aries and Japan's acclaimed junior heavyweight, KUSHIDA. Titan vs. Volador Jr.: Two top CMLL luchadores go head-to-head in a showcase of Mexican wrestling.

Two top CMLL luchadores go head-to-head in a showcase of Mexican wrestling. Paul London vs. Okumura: Paul London faces the crafty CMLL veteran in a bout of unpredictable styles.

Additional Matches & Features

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Alejandra Quintanilla: Spotlight for MLW’s women’s division.

Spotlight for MLW's women's division. Atlantis, Blue Panther, & Diego Hill vs. El Galeón Fantasma (Zandokan Jr., Difunto, Barboza): Generational trios clash, featuring legends and rising stars.

Generational trios clash, featuring legends and rising stars. Lightning Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Mr. Thomas: A fast-paced bout featuring the Japanese legend and MLW's hard-hitting heavyweight.

Additional Notes

CONTRA Unit is expected to unveil a new target.

MLW President Cesar Duran and Salina de la Renta will reveal future plans for the promotion, along with the mysterious Don Gato.

MLW Fury Road '25 is positioned as another strong card, combining international stars, legends, and plenty of chaos.