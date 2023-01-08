“Money Money Money!” – Kurt Angle is Glad he Competed at Saudi Arabia

WWE‘s relationship with Saudi Arabia may be a highly-controversial one, but the checks are certainly worth it according to Kurt Angle.

The decade-long deal between WWE and the middle-eastern nation began in 2018 and sees WWE be paid a small fortune to host shows.

WWE’s relationship with the country has been a source of controversy given Saudi Arabia’s restrictive views on women and approach to LGBTQ+ people.

Angle in Saudi Arabia

After returning to WWE in 2017, Kurt Angle would compete at some of WWE’s earliest shows in Saudi Arabia prior to his WrestleMania 35 retirement.

Speaking on his podcast, Angle was asked for his reaction to learning that WWE were working with Saudi Arabia.

“I loved it! And the main reason is money, money, money. When you go to these places they spend a lot. These were bought shows. Saudi Arabia… You’re talking 200 million dollars for two shows a year. That’s incredible.”

When asked if he ever thought he’d compete at such a unique event, Angle reiterated how well he was paid.

“No, [I didn’t think I would be part of a show like this.] But I was glad I was. I mean, the paychecks are very generous.” Kurt Angle.

Unhappy

Angle may have been well-paid for his work in Saudi Arabia, but WWE’s use of him did not sit right with the Olympian.

On his show, Angle said he wasn’t a fan of his booking, but understood why WWE didn’t give him more prominent spots.

“What I will say is this. They didn’t put me in great spots as you know. I think I did I did a Royal Rumble [2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble.] I also did a seven-minute match with Dolph Ziggler [WWE Crown Jewel 2018.]

“They didn’t put me in great spots.” Kurt Angle on his Saudi Arabia booking.

“The match wasn’t [good.] Dolph was great, don’t get me wrong but me at this point in time I wasn’t so great. I had really started to lose a step at this particular time in my career. The match wasn’t where I wanted to be. I was hoping more for the main event status, but still, the money was still really good.”

Tangling with the Dragon

Angle may not have had the prominent spots he was hoping for in Saudi Arabia, but he did get to lock horns with Bryan Danielson.

Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) also competed in the Greatest Royal Rumble, and nearly won the 50-man match.

Speaking about a spot where he locked up with Bryan, Kurt said it was a delight to do something in the ring.

“We wanted to do something special. So Daniel actually came up with it and it was a great little spot. I enjoyed working with him. Man he’s so talented and he’s not just an incredible high flyer he’s a great technician too. Daniel Bryan could be one of the best overall workers in the business today.”

Speaking about the expected Iron Man match between Danielson and AEW World Champion MJF, Kurt had doubts that the holder of the Big Burberry Belt will be able to keep up.