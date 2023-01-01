King Tez/Montez Ford’s New Album ‘SYAD’ Coming in March

WWE Superstar Montez Ford is getting ready to release a new album of hip hop music.

Ford (Kenneth Crawford) is one half of the popular Street Profits tag team, along with Angelo Dawkins. He’s also married to Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair.

In the music world, he goes by King Tez. Earlier this week, he announced his first album ‘SYAD’ is coming in March 2023:

King Tez LMTYO Mixtape

Last Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2022), King Tez released a mixtape titled LMTYO. You can listen to LMTYO by King Tez on Spotify.

The first single from that mixtape, Jingle It Babe, can be heard below.

JINGLE IT BABE



This is MY very first single

off my upcoming mixtape:

“LMTYO” available February 14

Valentine’s Day.



I had a lot of fun creating this song, story, project, & universe for you guys & can’t wait for you all to enjoy it in its entirety soon.



God Bless. pic.twitter.com/1ESRyzi1td — ???? ??? (@MontezFordWWE) February 7, 2022

SYAD is not the only project Montez Ford is working on for 2023. He and Bianca Belair will soon star in their own reality series on Hulu.