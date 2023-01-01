Sunday, January 1, 2023
King Tez/Montez Ford’s New Album ‘SYAD’ Coming in March

By Michael Reichlin
WWE Superstar Montez Ford is getting ready to release a new album of hip hop music.

Ford (Kenneth Crawford) is one half of the popular Street Profits tag team, along with Angelo Dawkins. He’s also married to Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair.

In the music world, he goes by King Tez. Earlier this week, he announced his first album ‘SYAD’ is coming in March 2023:

Last Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2022), King Tez released a mixtape titled LMTYO. You can listen to LMTYO by King Tez on Spotify.

The first single from that mixtape, Jingle It Babe, can be heard below.

SYAD is not the only project Montez Ford is working on for 2023. He and Bianca Belair will soon star in their own reality series on Hulu.

