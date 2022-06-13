More Details on Chris Jericho-MVP Incident

There are some more details on the confrontation involving Chris Jericho and MVP.

It had been reported by Dave Meltzer that Jericho and MVP ran into each other at a hotel lobby following the May 18 episode of Dynamite. AEW was in the Houston area where MVP lives.

The story goes that Jericho and MVP had a falling out and the two got into a big argument that ended with Jericho telling MVP he doesn’t fight jobbers. This was said to have left MVP fuming in the hotel lobby.

Jericho & MVP Beef

Fightful has an update on the story involving Jericho and MVP. Jericho told Fightful the following:

“Nothing else to say. I don’t fight jobbers. Nuff said”. Chris Jericho

Fightful also reached out to MVP, who said this:

“There was an exchange, but it didn’t go down like that”. MVP

The update also noted that someone in AEW reached out to WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis about the ordeal. It was said that Laurinaitis wasn’t too concerned about the incident once he found out nothing got out of hand.

It appears the beef between Jericho and MVP stems from political disagreements. At one point, Jericho even blocked MVP on Twitter.