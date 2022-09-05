More Details on CM Punk’s Fight With Young Bucks & Kenny Omega at AEW All Out

More information continues to emerge regarding the fight involving CM Punk during the AEW All Out media scrum.

Fightful previously noted Punk allegedly started things by throwing punches at Matt Jackson. The Wrestling Observer confirmed this and noted Punk’s trainer/friend Ace Steel was allegedly involved as he reportedly threw a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Kenny Omega was involved with Steel, who was “grabbing his hair and biting him.”

Steel, who appeared last week on Dynamite works backstage as a Producer for the company. There has been no public comment from anyone involved.

Fallout

The Wrestling Observer website wrote: “As of this writing, no one involved, nor AEW, has commented publicly about the alleged incident, part of which is due to potential legal issues.”

The incident happened while Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were answering questions from the media as there was a security guard seen running out of the room as they were talking.

Punk won the AEW World Heavyweight Title from Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out and is slated to feud with MJF. Omega and The Young Bucks are the Trios Champions at All Out.