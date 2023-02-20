More Details on WWE’s Plans to Bring Back Finn Balor’s Demon Character

WWE had plans in place to bring back The Demon version of Finn Balor, but it didn’t end up happening.

It was originally reported by WrestlingNews.co in December that WWE was going to do Edge vs. Balor at the Royal Rumble as a way to further the Judgment Day vs. Edge feud that has been going on for almost a year now.

Original Plans

However, that was nixed due to Edge being away with a filming project and his schedule not allowing him to make appearances on WWE TV leading up to the bout.

Originally, WWE wanted to do a Hell in a Cell match at the show. Fighful Select provided more details on WWE’s plans for The Demon, Balor’s alter ego, to make a return based on internal plans.

People that Fightful spoke with “felt as if the Demon persona didn’t fit during the current iteration of Judgment Day, and were against it in this situation.”

There were others who felt the match would have needed something special and Balor portraying the Demon would’ve done just that.

Although Balor has used the persona seven times in WWE on the main roster, he last portrayed it when he lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules last year.