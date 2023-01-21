More Legends Confirmed For Raw 30th Anniversary Special

WWE has added some more names to the line-up for the upcoming Raw 30th Anniversary special, including Diamond Dallas Page among others.

In a graphic shown during this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company confirmed that DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Jimmy Hart will all be a part of the upcoming celebration.

This comes after the promotion added Hulk Hogan and Triple H to an already stacked line up for the episode earlier in the day.

Raw 30th Anniversary Match Card

WWE will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw on January 23. You can check out the announced card for the show below:

WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Judgement Day

The Usos vs. Judgement Day Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Other names scheduled for the special episode include The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.

Rikishi and Samu are expected to participate in the Bloodline acknowledgment ceremony. The Bella Twins who were originally announced for Raw are no longer part of the promotional graphic.