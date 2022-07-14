More WWE Name Changes Incoming

Another day, another name change for WWE talents.

WWE has been known to make changes to its characters. These modifications can range from attire, to theme music, to an entirely new gimmick.

Over on the NXT brand, WWE is given far more leeway to experiment with these ideas.

While NXT is featured on the USA Network, it’s a developmental brand. This allows WWE to experiment and see what shines and what flops.

In this case, two NXT talents will be going by different names.

Grizzled Young Veterans Get Name Changes

PWInsider is reporting that James Drake and Zack Gibson of the Grizzled Young Veterans are undergoing name changes.

James will be referred to as “Jagger Reid,” while Zack’s new name is “Rip Fowler.” Many have speculated that the pair will be joining Joe Gacy’s faction, “The Schism.”

Gacy announced the new faction during the July 12 episode of NXT 2.0.

The belief is that Jagger and Rip could be “The Dyad” team that Gacy has been teasing.