MrBeast Offers Help For Veteran Syko Stu After Raja Jackson Attack

YouTube superstar MrBeast has stepped forward to offer financial assistance to independent wrestler Syko Stu following the shocking actions at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event. After an attack by Raja Jackson left the Army veteran hospitalized with serious injuries, MrBeast took to X to share his support.

Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd..



Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 25, 2025

Stu, real name Stuart Smith, was attacked by Raja Jackson at the KnokX Pro Wrestling even in Los Angeles. What began as a planned wrestling spot escalated when Jackson delivered over 20 real punches to Smith’s head while he lay unconscious on the mat. The incident has received widespread condemnation from wrestling fans, pundits, and those in the wider news media world.

Smith, who began wrestling in 2017 as therapy for PTSD after returning from military service, suffered broken facial bones and lost multiple teeth in the attack. He remains in critical but stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital, according to his brother.

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident, while Kick has permanently banned Raja Jackson from its platfom. KnokX Pro has banned Raja for the “selfish, irresponsible act of violence” while Raja’s father, UFC alum Rampage Jackson has also condemned his son’s actions. The situation is ongoing.