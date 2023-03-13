Multiple Independent Wrestlers Involved in Serious Car Accident

Four wrestlers from the independent scene are lucky to be alive after being involved in a very serious car accident.

On Twitter, the Absolute Intense Wrestling account shared a photo of the wrecked vehicle, and said that Dominic Garrini, Joshua Bishop, Derek Dillinger, and Marino Tenaglia were involved.

Thankfully, the AIW account informed fans that it appears that everyone who was in the car at the time of the accident is going to be okay.

A carload of the AIW talent was in really bad accident traveling to a booking this morning, thankfully it sounds like everyone is going to be ok. Please keep @JoshuaBishop_ @dErEk_DiLLiNGeR @MarinoTenaglia @dgarrinibc in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/L7ArI4kxwS — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) March 12, 2023

Garrini has competed in promotions including EVOLVE, MLW, and Chikara, and made an appearance for AEW in February of last year.

On the February 16, 2022, taping of AEW Dark: Elevation, Garrini was on the losing end of a ten-man tag team match.

Bishop is also a regular in multiple promotions, and in addition to being the reigning AIW Absolute Champion, holds the BLP Midwest Championship.

Dillinger has dominated AIW for months as the AIW Intense Champion, with his most recent title defense coming at AIW: This Aggression Will Not Stand Man last month.

Next month will mark six years since Tenaglia made his wrestling debut, and has been a regular in Absolute Intense Wrestling throughout his career.

We here at SEScoops would like to extend our best wishes to Dominic Garrini, Joshua Bishop, Derek Dillinger, and Marino Tenaglia at this unfortunate time.