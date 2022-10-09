Multiple NXT Superstars Were Backstage for Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 saw some of the promotion’s biggest stars, but not everybody behind the scenes made it on to the show.

Last night’s Premium Live Event saw in-ring appearances by Edge, as well as an appearance by fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

The show is most notable for the return of Bray Wyatt, 15 months after his controversial release from WWE in July of last year.

NXT in Philadelphia

Not every wrestler backstage at Extreme Rules 2022 was fortunate enough to make it on the card.

Bodyslam.net reports that Nikkita Lyons was backstage at Extreme Rules, but obviously did not appear on the show.

Lyons had been scheduled to make her WWE main roster debut during the recent Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament, teaming with Zoey Stark, but was pulled over medical reasons.

Sources who spoke to Bodyslam added that reigning NXT Champion Bronn Breakker was also backstage at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Breakker appeared on WWE’s main roster earlier this year, and dethroned Dolph Ziggler on the post-WrestleMania 38 Raw to begin his second (and current) NXT title reign.

Call-Ups

While not always the case, NXT talent being backstage at a WWE main roster event is usually the sign of an imminent call-up.

In Breakker’s case, this is the latest tease of a call-up, as even before his Raw appearances earlier this year, there were talks of arriving on the main roster.

There have been reports about Breakker being ‘fast-tracked’ to the main roster, with WWE believing he has already proven himself capable in NXT.