Multiple WWE Superstars Missing from TV Over Visa Issues (Report)

Fans shouldn’t expect to see the likes of Doudrop, Gallus, and others on WWE programming for the time being due to a series of Visa issues.

In August of last year, WWE closed their NXT UK brand ahead of the launch of NXT Europe this year, and retained only a handful of the NXT UK talent.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained why some non-American stars have been missing.

“It’s Visa (issues.) What they’re doing is they went back over visa situations. They got to get the visas taken care of. So there’s a lot of people, a lot of the Gallus boys and Tyler Bate…Piper Niven’s (Doudrop) being gone is another one.

“What’s her name? Is it Davenport? Is that her name? Blair Davenport? What’s her name? The Bea Priestly, her too. But yeah, a lot of them, that’s basically the situation with a lot of them is just getting the visa stuff worked out.”

Visa Issues

It was only a few weeks back that several wrestlers were reported as missing from TV due to problems with their visas.

In November 2022, it was noted that Gallus, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov would be unable to return until these issues were sorted out.

It has been reported that plans for Tyson Fury in WWE are uncertain due to Visa issues and an alleged ban from entering the United States.

Fury is believed to be banned due to allegations of ties to Irish mafia boss Daniel Kinahan, a claim the boxing star has vehemently denied.