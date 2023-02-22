Mustafa Ali Responds to Fan Calling Him Worthless

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali has a nice response to a critical fan who called him worthless.

Ali has had an interesting career in WWE. He’s worked for the company for almost six years after making his debut participating in the Cruiserweight Classic. In his time with WWE, he has yet to win a championship, despite competing for the Cruiserweight, United States, and Intercontinental Championships.

Wrestling fans have called out WWE’s issues with finding decent storylines or opportunities for Ali in the past. He also requested his release from the company on Jan. 16, 2022, but it wasn’t granted. Since Triple H took over WWE as Head of Creative, Ali has seen more TV opportunities, and on the Feb. 20 episode of Monday Night Raw, he earned a win against Dolph Ziggler.

However, it hasn’t stopped some wrestling fans from criticizing his WWE career. After his win over Ziggler, a fan tweeted, “Like a bad penny. Just can’t get rid of this fucking guy. Only a penny has a small amount of value. Ali is still worthless.”

Ali responded to the tweet with positivity.

James,



We say things we don’t mean when we can’t express love ?? and gratitude ??!!!



We even say things about others that we actually feel about ourselves ?



It’s okay!! I want you to know that I, Mustafa Ali, APPRECIATE YOU! YOU ARE NOT WORTHLESS! You matter, James!!! ? https://t.co/F4vovxO0m2 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 21, 2023

What’s Next for Mustafa Ali?

It’s unclear if WWE is allowing for Ali to have more opportunities to shine on the main roster. The win against Ziggler was his first on TV since he defeated The Miz on a Monday Night Raw episode on Oct. 31, 2022. During that time, he was working his way to challenging for the United States Championship.

It doesn’t seem like Ali will be chasing a WWE title anytime soon. The company is preparing for WrestleMania 39, with some men’s title matches, like the United States Championship, already reportedly decided on. Ali may miss out on WrestleMania this year, but WWE could still give him opportunities to build to be a contender for a title after the event.