MVP Teases New Faction Backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw in Boston

MVP has been working for some time to try and reunite the Hurt Business, but the veteran Superstar could soon be introducing a new faction.

Upon his return to WWE in 2020, it wasn’t long until MVP rallied his own group of Superstars, including Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin.

MVP would manage every member of the group to championship gold, with the Hurt Business having won the WWE Championship, United States Championship, Raw Tag Team Titles, and 24/7 Championship.

New Faction

While MVP has been able to win over Alexander and Benjamin with a Hurt Business reunion, Lashley has proven to be unresponsive, given that MVP betrayed him on the Raw after WrestleMania 38.

Taking to Instagram this week, MVP teased that he has been speaking business with some names backstage, including his current client Omos, and the Street Profits, and NXT‘s Carmelo Hayes.

Called Up?

Of all the names in the photo above, perhaps the most interesting is Hayes, who is yet to be called up to WWE’s main roster.

That’s not for lack of trying, as Hayes has in the past suggested that his time with NXT is coming to an end, and he is said to be well-liked by WWE management.

Hayes was at RAW last night for a match against Akira Tozawa during the pre-Raw WWE Main Event tapings.

During this week’s WWE NXT, it was confirmed that Hayes will challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the Stand and Deliver event on April 1.