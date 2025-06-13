Mya Lesnar Makes History: Wins NCAA Outdoor Shot Put Championship in Colorado State’s First Title in 20 Years

The Lesnar athletic dynasty continues to dominate, but this time it’s not in the wrestling ring or UFC octagon. Mya Lesnar, daughter of WWE superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar, just captured the NCAA Division I Outdoor Shot Put Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, marking Colorado State University’s first outdoor track and field national title in two decades.

Lesnar’s championship-winning throw of 19.01 meters (62 feet, 4.5 inches) came on her very first attempt Thursday, establishing immediate dominance over the 24-competitor field. The performance not only secured her second NCAA national title but also demonstrated why she entered the championships as the undisputed No. 1-ranked women’s shot put athlete in the country.

Olympic-Level Performance Dominates Championship Field

The magnitude of Lesnar’s athletic achievement becomes clear when compared to international competition. Her winning mark would have placed sixth at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while her personal best of 19.60 meters (64 feet, 3.75 inches) set earlier this season would have earned bronze at the same Games.

“You don’t need fancy things to throw. You need one old shot put and a great coach,” Lesnar said in a pre-championships press conference, highlighting Colorado State’s resourceful approach to excellence.

Illinois’ Abria Smith finished second with a throw of 18.85 meters (61 feet, 10.25 inches), but even her impressive mark fell well short of Lesnar’s championship throw. The gap between first and second place showcased Lesnar’s exceptional consistency throughout the 2025 season.

Building a Legacy Beyond the Family Name

While the Lesnar name carries significant weight in combat sports, Mya has carved out her own path to athletic greatness. Since transferring from Arizona State to Colorado State, she has accumulated an impressive collection of accolades that rival any collegiate thrower in recent history.

NCAA Indoor Shot Put National Champion (2024) – Colorado State’s first women’s indoor track and field title

– Colorado State’s first women’s indoor track and field title Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year (2024) – Recognition for outstanding athletic performance

– Recognition for outstanding athletic performance Multiple School Records – Broke Colorado State’s shot put record multiple times, culminating in her 19.60m facility record

– Broke Colorado State’s shot put record multiple times, culminating in her 19.60m facility record First-Team All-American Honors – Earned in both indoor and outdoor track and field (2024)

Historic Achievement for Colorado State Program

Lesnar’s victory carries special significance for Colorado State’s track and field program, ending a 20-year drought for outdoor national championships. The last Rams outdoor national champion was Loree Smith, who won the hammer throw in 2005. Lesnar now becomes CSU’s sixth outdoor champion overall and joins Smith as only the second women’s national champion in program history.

Head coach Brian Bedard, who has guided Lesnar throughout her Colorado State career, celebrated his third NCAA individual champion in 18 years of coaching. The program’s success with limited resources compared to major conference schools has become a point of pride for the entire team.

Dominant Season Culminates in Championship Glory

Lesnar entered the 2025 outdoor season as the clear favorite after a record-breaking campaign. Her season highlights included winning her fourth consecutive Mountain West Conference shot put title with a facility record throw of 19.60 meters at Jack Christiansen Field.

The consistency that defined her championship season was remarkable. Lesnar was the only woman to throw over 19 meters all season long, establishing a level of dominance rarely seen in collegiate athletics. Her nearest competitor, Ole Miss’ Akaoma Odeluga, trailed by more than two feet throughout the season – a massive gap in a sport typically decided by centimeters.

Colorado State Continues Throwing Excellence

Lesnar wasn’t the only Colorado State thrower to shine at the championships. Teammate Kajsa Borrman, a Loveland High School graduate, competed in the hammer throw, finishing 21st out of 24 competitors with a mark of 207 feet, 3 inches. Her performance earned honorable mention All-American status in her first national championship appearance.

Despite operating with a smaller budget than major conference programs, Colorado State has sent more women’s throwers (11) to nationals over the last three seasons than any program in the country – a testament to the coaching excellence and program culture Bedard has built.

Looking Ahead: A Legacy in the Making

With both indoor and outdoor NCAA titles now in her collection, Mya Lesnar has established herself among the elite throwers in collegiate history. Her combination of natural talent, technical excellence, and competitive drive mirrors the championship mentality that made her father a global sports icon.

As Lesnar’s collegiate career draws to a close, her impact on Colorado State’s track and field program will be measured not just in championships and records, but in the standard of excellence she established. For the daughter of “The Beast Incarnate,” creating her own legacy of dominance was always the goal – and at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, that mission became complete.