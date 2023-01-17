Former MLW Champion Now A Free Agent

Former MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed has hit the free market after being released by the company earlier this month.

According to Fightful Select, the 25-year-old was released from his contract on January 14. It’s claimed that the two sides parted ways mutually and amicably.

Myron Reed started his wrestling career in 2016 initially doing backyard wrestling and putting it on YouTube. He then got a chance at Kentucky-based World Wrestling Alliance, where he went by the name Brother Reed.

The high-flying star joined MLW back in 2018 and he had been part of the company ever since. He is one of the founding members of the Injustice group alongside Rich Swann.

Reed won the MLW World Middleweight Championship back in November 2019. He defeated Teddy Hart for the title and went on to have an impressive 424 days long reign with the belt before dropping it to Lio Rush.

Apart from MLW, Myron Reed has wrestled for promotions such as AAW and Glory Pro Wrestling. He was ranked at #84 in PWI’s Top 500 Wrestler list in 2021.

There is no word on what the former champion is planning for his future. At his age, he would be a great signing for all potential bidders including AEW and WWE.