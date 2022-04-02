Naomi Ahead Of WrestleMania Match: I Want A Title Back Around My Waist, It’s Been Years

Naomi is ready to get some gold again at WrestleMania 38.

Naomi’s Women’s Tag Team Title Match At WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania 38, Naomi is challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Sasha Banks. Even though there are three other tag teams in the match, Naomi is confident in her ability to get the win with Sasha by her side.

Naomi spoke with Denise Salceda ahead of WrestleMania 38. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion said, “Sasha and I have a history together. When she debuted on the main roster, we were in the faction, Team BAD together, I’ve always admired her, we have a great relationship together. Both work workwise and personal, so it’s just natural, she and I together, it’s so easy. I’ve been with a lot of tag team partners, but she is very unique and special.

We’re still getting together like you said, we’re still new. So week by week, we will still be able to add in things with each other. So I look forward to that as well, and being creative and possibly [getting[ new gear, and who knows? Like the ideas and the options are endless.”

Naomi On Possibly Winning A Title At WrestleMania Again

Naomi even spoke about the feeling of possibly winning a championship at WrestleMania again. She says she plans to do all she can and go all out to get some more gold.

Naomi said, “Oh, man, that’ll be another one for the history books. For me, to make history and win the titles with Sasha. I mean, I feel like I would have outdone myself with that one. It’s been so long since I’ve held a title of any kind. So I’m going all-out Sunday, [I want] a title back around my waist, it’s been years. I know we can do it.”

H/T to Robert DeFelice of Fightful for the transcription