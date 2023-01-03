Naomi Arrives in Tokyo Ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17

Trinity “Naomi” Fatu has arrived in Tokyo, Japan ahead of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s big Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Naomi has arrived in Japan ?? pic.twitter.com/xwBUSXn4PR — SEScoops (@sescoops) January 3, 2023

The 2-time SmackDown Women’s Champion is expected to accompany Sasha Banks to the event, which will mark the Legit Boss’ first wrestling-related appearance since walking out of the WWE back in May 2022.

Banks — real name Mercedes Varnado — will make her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at the company’s biggest event: Wrestle Kingdom. The 17th iteration of the event will begin on January 4, where Banks will make her first appearance with NJPW in a series of dates agreed upon between both parties.

The deal finalized in November, including one date with NJPW’s sister company, STARDOM, in April for their All-Star Grand Queendom event.

Japan Feels The Glow

(Naomi & Sasha Banks)

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Naomi’s presence in Tokyo, Japan will be for anything more than supporting her friend, Sasha Banks.

Banks’ departure from WWE was reportedly solidified last summer, despite still being listed on WWE’s official website as an active member of the roster. While Banks’ next moves in professional wrestling look towards work away from WWE, Naomi’s future with the company remains uncertain.

In September, Naomi, as well as Banks, walked the runway in New York Fashion Week. The duo also appeared at the C2E2 event in Chicago under their real name in August, signing autographs and taking photographs with fans amidst meet and greets.