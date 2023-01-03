Naomi Reportedly Expected to Return to WWE

Hours before her former WWE tag team partner prepares to make an expected return to the wrestling stage on Wednesday in Japan, Naomi’s wrestling future has some clarity after several months of uncertainty as she is slated to make a return to WWE.

Bryan Alvarez reported on Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Live that his impression is that Naomi would be returning to the company, meaning she will not be joining NJPW along with Sasha Banks.

Naomi is Staying

“My belief is she will be returning to WWE because she will almost certainly be returning to WWE,” he said on the broadcast, although he did not give any return date or timeline.

Banks is expected to appear at tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, marking her promotional debut. As previously reported, Naomi is reportedly in the country, as is Bayley, in a show of support for their good friends.

Banks and Naomi, then WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, walked out before an episode of WWE Raw in May 2022 due to issues with their creative direction. They were later stripped of the titles and suspended.

Throughout 2022, fans speculated about them potentially returning to WWE, especially after Vince McMahon resigned and Triple H took over as head of creative as part of the new regime this summer.

Last month it was first reported that Banks was headed to NJPW with her expected to make an appearance at this event. She is currently a free agent after she negotiated her WWE release several months ago.