Naomi Set For First Wrestling Appearance Since WWE walkout

Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) is set to make a pro-wrestling-related appearance since the controversial WWE walkout.

The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is scheduled to appear at the WrestleCon event during WrestleMania 39 weekend in LA on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.

Other stars appearing at the convention include Mercedes Mone, Young Bucks, Goldberg, Adam Cole, Toni Storm, Brandi Rhodes, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Ricky Starks, The Acclaimed, Thunder Rosa, and Jake Roberts.

This will mark Naomi’s first wrestling-related appearance since she walked out of WWE last year. Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks in WWE) and Naomi had walked out of Monday Night RAW due to creative differences in May last year. There have been various sides to the story. It was also reported that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions confronted the then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon over their issue.

Last month, Mercedes and Naomi appeared on the Bar season premiere of Bar Rescue. ‘The Glow’ has been away from the company for months now. Meanwhile, Mercedes became the second-ever IWGP Women’s Champion when she defeated inaugural champion KAIRI for the title at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

It was reported by Bryan Alvarez in January that Naomi was expected to make her return to the company which led to speculation that it could happen with her being a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

That same week, Dave Meltzer reported that talks between WWE and Naomi were ongoing. Fightful also reported that one WWE higher-up was confident Naomi would return to WWE.

However, her return never came into fruition. Meanwhile, her former tag team partner Ariane Andrew (Cameron), Andrew noted that Naomi underwent surgery.