Natalya Can Breathe Again After Recent Nasal Surgery (Photo)

Wrestling isn’t ballet, as they say. Despite years of experience and countless hours of training, injuries are an unavoidable aspect of the sport. On Monday, WWE veteran Natalya revealed that she’s undergone surgery to repair a “dislocated nose” (nasal fracture).

Natalya’s injury occurred on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which was actually taped a week prior. After a match that saw her lose to Shayna Bazsler, Bazsler blasted Natalya with a knee to the face that busted her open.

Fans on social media speculated about the legitimacy of the spot. It sure looked like Natalya was legitimately injured, but WWE Superstars are experts at making safe spots look dangerous.

#SmackDown I wouldn’t be surprised if Natalya’s nose is broken after that knee ????



I doubt it was deliberate (like some are saying) and Shayna Bazsler just put too much force behind it ?????????????????????????#SmackDownonFox pic.twitter.com/GKA4MUG953 — Jamie “Say Hello To The Bad Guy” Holmes?? (@JamiePrestigio1) November 5, 2022

The broken nose led to a lot of discomfort and breathing difficulty. Natalya noted on Twitter that she can finally breathe again after doctors “moved her dislocated nose back to the center of her face” where it belongs. Ouch.

She added that she loves the shape of her nose and is happy this procedure won’t affect its appearance.

SEScoops wishes Natalya a speedy recovery.