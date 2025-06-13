Natalya Clarifies WWE EVOLVE Appearance After Demotion Claims

Natalya recently responded to the claims of getting demoted in WWE.

The veteran wrestler has been quite active outside WWE and competed in events like Bloodsport XIII and NWA’s Crockett Cup tournament. She’s now scheduled to compete in WWE EVOLVE. The former Women’s Champion will join forces with EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong and face the team of Zayda Steel and Nikkita Lyons in a tag team match next week.

Nattie has now responded to someone who claimed it was a demotion since she will compete in WWE EVOLVE. The user wrote:

“@NatbyNature Got Demoted To @WWNEVOLVE”

Natalya then replied to the user and stated that she had requested for her appearance on WWE EVOLVE for multiple reasons. She then explained that she wanted to battle women from all parts of the industry and she has the hunger for more challenges. She wrote:

“I very specifically asked to compete on this show for many reasons. I want to wrestle against women from every corner of our industry. When you’ve been hungry, you can never be full. #EVOLVE”

Natalya has been in the industry for a long time and she also recently added an accolade to decorated career. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced that Natalya will receive the prestigious Lou Thesz Award at its 2025 reunion. She also becomes the first female professional wrestler to ever receive the honor.