In the era of the internet, many wrestling fans think that they know the wrestling world inside and out. Matt Hardy is here to remind you that it’s not the case.

The AEW star recently made a tweet about the reality of wrestling. He noted that it’s a very physically demanding career. According to Hardy, fans have become ‘desensitized’ to how dangerous it all is:

“Many fans have became desensitized to how physical & dangerous pro wrestling truly is. Maybe it’s because they *think* they understand what we do.” wrote Matt Hardy, “Every match is physically taxing. Most wrestlers are banged up before their matches. It’s not theater. It’s insanely physical.”

Natalya Agrees With Matt Hardy

WWE veteran Natalya agreed with this sentiment. She replied to Hardy with a tweet of her own, saying that she loves her fans and is grateful for her phenomenal career, but it also came with many sacrifices:

“I absolutely love what we do and I adore our fans. But yes, every single match is a risk. And most of us are banged up prior to our performances because what we do is so physical. Truly grateful for such a phenomenal career, but there’s a ton of physical sacrifices made.”

