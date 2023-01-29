Natalya Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her Royal Rumble Ring Gear

Natalya made a surprise return to WWE at in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The second-generation Superstar had not publicly declared for the match. She’s been out of action since November after undergoing nasal surgery to move her dislocated nose “back to the center” of her face.

As the daughter of WWE legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, Natalya regularly wears pink and black as an homage to the Hart Foundation, his classic tag team with Bret “Hit Man” Hart.

It wasn’t a big surprise to see her rocking the ‘Hart colors’ at the Royal Rumble. On Sunday, the 2-time Women’s Champion revealed her Rumble ring attire was extra special, with deep ties to her father’s legendary tag team.

Natalya’s Royal Rumble Ring Gear

In a post on Twitter, Natalia revealed that her Rumble gear was designed by the same person who (along with her sister) is responsible for the Hart Foundation wearing pink and black in the first place.

“The costume designer who made this outfit for me, Julie, also designed the very first ever Hart Foundation gear with her sister, Terry,” she wrote. They were the ones who came up with the concept of The Hart Foundation wearing pink and black.”

She also wore a skull cap, a look coined by her father during the Hart Foundation’s tag team title reign in 1990. As seen below, you can see the inspiration behind this latest look.

Natalya has been a member of WWE’s main roster since April 2008. As a senior member of the women’s locker room, she has a ton of experience to offer some of Raw and SmackDown’s more recent additions.

Mentoring aside, Natalya is not over the hill by any means. Just last year, she challenged then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE’s Money in the Bank premium live event. Rousey got the win, but Natalya showed she can still compete at the highest level.