Nattie Neidhart vs. Miyu Yamashita Confirmed for Bloodsport XIII

Nattie Neidhart is officially stepping into a new kind of fight. The WWE veteran will face renowned karate striker Miyu Yamashita at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII, scheduled for Thursday, April 11 in Las Vegas.

The matchup was confirmed by Josh Barnett via social media after both competitors publicly expressed interest.

Neidhart issued the challenge with a direct post: “Give me Miyu,” which Yamashita quickly accepted. Barnett responded by announcing the bout, calling it a fight between athletes of “this caliber.”

https://x.com/joshlbarnett/status/1905069902370910505?s=46

This appearance marks a notable crossover for Neidhart, who brings her wrestling legacy into Bloodsport’s hybrid ruleset—known for its no-rope, knockout-or-submission-only format. Yamashita, a top name in Japan’s wrestling and striking circles, will be making her Bloodsport debut against one of WWE’s most decorated women.

The event will be held at the Pearl at the Palms and will be available via TrillerTV.