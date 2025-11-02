NBA’s Joel Embiid Fined For Using DX ‘Suck It’ Taunt

Joel Embiid is paying for using D-Generation X’s ‘Suck It’ taunt during the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Boston Celtics. Embiid used the taunt early in the first quarter after hitting a bucket and drawing the foul.
Embiid was fined $50,000 for the taunt which the NBA described as “a lewd gesture.” On X, Embiid shared his response.
This isn’t the first time that Embiid’s support for DX has gotten him in trouble. In 2024, he was part of the Olympic Gold Medal-winning team USA at the Summer Games in Paris. After capturing the gold medal by beating the French team, Embiid riled up fans by telling the French crowd to ‘Suck It.’
In January 2024, Embiid led the 76ers to victory over the Denver Nuggets, and again delivered a ‘Suck It’ taunt. In 2023, he was fined for using the taunt, and while the NBA wasn’t happy, this act earned him an invite to WrestleMania 40 from Triple H.
With his DX fandom in no doubt, it remains to be seen if Embiid ever competes in a WWE ring. For now, Embiid is ready to give two words to his opponents on court, even if it gets him in trouble.